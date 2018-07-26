North County man arrested in Colorado for alleged shooting

SAN DIEGO — A Vista man was behind bars Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder following his out-of-state arrest for allegedly shooting a woman last weekend in his northern San Diego-area hometown.

Police in Pueblo, Colorado, took 41-year-old Estevan Montelongo into custody on Tuesday, San Diego County sheriff’s Lt. Rich Williams said.

Montelongo allegedly shot a 28-year-old Vista woman at an apartment complex in the 600 block of Ascot Drive on Sunday. Deputies found the victim on the ground in a pool area there about 3 that afternoon, suffering from head trauma.

“The woman underwent emergency surgery and survived,” Williams said Thursday morning. “Her prognosis is still uncertain.”

The lieutenant disclosed no suspected motive for the shooting — though he described it as “a domestic violence crime” — and did not specify the relationship between the suspect and victim.

Montelongo was expected to be extradited to the San Diego area to face charges in the case.