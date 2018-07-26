× Man with Alzheimer’s missing after wandering out of hospital waiting room

SAN DIEGO – Authorities asked the public Thursday to be on the lookout for a missing 83-year-old man who has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

Lon Williams was last seen Wednesday in the family waiting room of Scripps Green Hospital at 10666 North Torrey Pines Road in San Diego’s Torrey Pines neighborhood, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Williams was driving a silver 2014 Chrysler Town and Country minivan, license number DP003MG, that was last tracked in Carlsbad around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, according to police.

He is white, 5 feet 11, around 210 pounds with graying brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a blue shirt and dark blue jeans.

Williams does not have a cell phone.

Anyone who might have information on his whereabouts was urged to call the San Diego Police Department at 619-531-2000.