Grandfather stabbed while walking with daughter, grandchildren

EL CAJON, Calif. -- An elderly man was taken to a hospital Thursday night after he was stabbed several times in El Cajon.

According to witnesses, the victim was walking with his daughter and two grandchildren near Madison Avenue and Second Street when a suspect, described as homeless, approached them and started stabbing the man in his chest.

Officers encountered the suspect down the street but had to shoot him with bean bags and a Taser until he dropped the knife, according to El Cajon police.

The victim was rushed to a hospital. In the ambulance, he appeared to be awake and speaking to paramedics.

"He stabbed him like four times," witness Jesus Venegas said. "At first I thought he was just punching him but he had a knife in his hand and the guy was bleeding."

Venegas said he was driving in the area when he saw the incident unfold. He says he followed the suspect and thought about stopping him until he saw the knife.

Police have not released the name of the suspect.

The condition of the victim was not known.