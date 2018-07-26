North County brush fire forces 200 to evacuate

SAN DIEGO — Crews battled a brush fire along the freeway in Rancho Bernardo late Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 4:30 p.m. and burned near Bernardo Drive and the 15 Freeway, near Rancho Bernardo Community Park and Lake Hodges. San Diego Fire-Rescue said that the blaze grew to six acres by 5:15 p.m.

Cal Fire and Escondido Fire crews were called to assist SDFD. Two helicopters also performed air drops on the blaze.

Crews took defensive measures as flames briefly towered within yards of residential buildings, and 200 people were told to evacuate their homes. Shortly after 6 p.m., SDFD said that the fire had been stopped from spreading further and that people would be allowed to return home soon.

Smoke slowed rush hour traffic on both sides of the freeway.

6-acre brush fire near the 15 & Bernardo Drive. SD fire dept. says this is a second alarm fire, nearby structures taking safety precautions. No evacuations just yet. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/0OANByTfvH — Kasia Gregorczyk (@KasiaGTV) July 27, 2018