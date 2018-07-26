× Body found in car in Barrio Logan

SAN DIEGO — Homicide detectives were called to investigate Thursday afternoon after a body was discovered in a car in Barrio Logan.

Shortly after 2 p.m., San Diego police received a call about a foul smell coming from a 2006 Chevrolet HHR in the 2900 block of Boston Avenue. The caller said there appeared to be blood outside of the vehicle.

When officers and San Diego Fire-Rescue crews arrived, they found a man’s body inside the car.

“The initial investigation could not explain the exact circumstances surrounding the man’s death,” Lt. Matt Dobbs said. “Out of an abundance of

caution, the San Diego Police Department’s Homicide Unit was called to the scene.”

The man has not been identified.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.