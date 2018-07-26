Alaska Airlines pilot gets prison for flying plane while drunk

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. – A Newport Beach man was sentenced Wednesday to a year and a day in federal prison for piloting an Alaska Airlines plane with a blood-alcohol level more than three times the legal limit in 2014.
David Hans Arntson, 63, pleaded guilty in February to a felony count of operating a carrier while under the influence, San Diego Union-Tribune reported. He acknowledged as part of a plea agreement that he was an alcoholic for a “substantial” portion of his career as an airline pilot.
U.S. District Judge Cormac Carney called Arntson’s offense “very dangerous” and ordered him to pay a $10,000 fine.
According to court documents, Arntson piloted two Alaska Airlines flights on June 20, 2014. The first was at 6:21 a.m. from San Diego to Portland, Ore. After a brief layover, he piloted a flight from Portland to Orange County.
After he landed at John Wayne Airport, Arntson was selected for random drug and alcohol testing by Alaska Airlines.