SAN DIEGO -- Firefighters are working to extinguish a brush fire alongside state Route 94, near Home Avenue in the Fairmount Park area east of South Park, according to the California Highway Patrol.

There are no reports of structural threats.

Fire officials said they are searching for a suspect who potentially started the blaze and another small spot fire in the same area.

