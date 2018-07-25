Triple Crown champion Justify retires

SAN DIEGO — Triple Crown winner Justify’s horse racing career is over, trainer Bob Baffert announced Wednesday.
The chestnut colt’s racing future had reportedly been in doubt since his June 9 victory at Belmont Stakes, due to an ankle injury. Baffert said Friday that “filling” in the horse’s ankle was the reason for retiring the horse.
“Ultimately it is my responsibility to make sure he is perfect,” the decorated Southern California trainer said.
Justify will parade at Del Mar on Saturday, July 28, before traveling to WinStar Farm early next month, according to the Kentucky Derby.