Poway tip jar thief gets 10-day prison sentence

POWAY, Calif. – A 20-year-old Ramona man who stole tip jars from four restaurants, coffeehouse, and ice cream parlor, gaining instant notoriety on social media, was sentenced to serve 10 days in jail.

Kenneth Dalton McDaniel distracted workers at six stores along Poway Road and walked out with the tip jars for three days starting January 13.

Greens Please, an organic foods restaurant, captured the crime on surveillance video and posted the thief’s photo on Facebook with a message.

“This dirt bag felt entitled to grab the tip jar of our valued employees today. Somehow he felt he deserved the generosity you give for the great customer service in our establishment more than them. Help us make him famous.”

Members of the public identified McDaniel from the social media post and he was arrested by San Diego County Sheriff’s investigators.

McDaniel was sentenced to 10 days and three years of probation after pleading guilty to three counts of petty theft. He was also ordered to stay away from the businesses and pay restitution for stolen tips.