Pool chemical spill closes freeway lanes in El Cajon

EL CAJON, Calif. — A hazardous materials team Wednesday was cleaning up a spill after a truck carrying pool supplies crashed on state Route 125 in El Cajon.

The truck spun out and spilled chemicals shortly before 7:10 a.m. on northbound SR-125 just north of Grossmont College Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol. The spill prompted CHP officers to close all but the left lane of northbound SR-125 around 7:45 a.m., according to the CHP.

Information about the identity of the driver was not immediately available.

No injuries were reported in the crash.