Police identify 21-year-old San Marcos man shot by deputies after chase

SAN DIEGO -- Police Wednesday identified a suspected drunk driver who was shot by sheriff's deputies after leading them on a pursuit across North County freeways Friday night.

The 21-year-old driver, Jose Trujillo of San Marcos, was shot in the upper torso Friday and taken to a local hospital in stable condition, San Diego Police Lt. Anthony Dupree said.

A San Diego County sheriff's deputy had tried to pull a man over in Vista near the intersection of Poinsettia Avenue and Linda Vista Drive just before 8:45 p.m. Friday when he took off, Dupree said.

The driver headed north on surface streets and entered westbound state Route 78 at Sycamore Avenue, then continued onto southbound Interstate 5, at times reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph.

During the pursuit, the driver called 911 and told the dispatcher he had a loaded handgun, a female passenger was in the car with him and he wanted to commit "suicide by cop," Dupree said.

The driver exited I-5 at Leucadia Boulevard and let his passenger out of the car before continuing to flee from officers back onto the freeway. He exited again at Carmel Valley Road and drove west, then veered south onto the Torrey Preserve marsh, driving for about 200 yards before coming to a stop.

The driver got out of the car and began advancing toward deputies, who gave him "verbal commands," Dupree said.

"The suspect kept his right hand behind his back and at one point quickly pointed something at the deputies while taking a shooting stance," leading deputies to fire at Trujillo, Dupree said.

Trujillo was taken into custody after he was shot. Deputies gave him first aid until paramedics were able to take him to a hospital, Dupree said.

The county sheriff's deputies involved in the shooting were 5-year veteran Frank McRoberts and 2-year veteran Nicholas Jehl, Dupree said.

Trujillo was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of felony evading and DUI.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

Department homicide detectives were investigating the shooting.

If you or someone you know needs help, the suicide crisis hotline number is 888-724-7240.