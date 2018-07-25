Peak heat, dangerous surf expected Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - A record-setting heat wave is expected to reach its peak Wednesday along with dangerous surf conditions in San Diego County, before temperatures cool slightly for the weekend.

The extreme heat, which began Monday, could push temperatures into the high-80s along the coast, 102 in the inland valleys, to 108 degrees in the mountains and into the low-120s in the desert, according to the National Weather Service.

Send your weather photos to FOX 5

Ramona is forecast to see the mercury rise to 108 degrees the day after it tied its record high temperature for a July 24 with 103 degrees Tuesday.

A high-temperature record was set Tuesday in Borrego with 118 degrees and it is forecast to eclipse another record temperature Wednesday with 119 degrees.

Due to the severity of the heat wave in the local forecast for much of the week, an NWS excessive-heat warning will remain in effect in the county through 8 p.m. Thursday.

High temperatures Wednesday are expected to set records in San Diego, Chula Vista, Escondido, El Cajon, Ramona, Alpine and Borrego, according to the NWS.

The NWS issued a High Surf Advisory that lasts until 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Strong rip currents and high surf levels of 5-7 feet could cause dangerous swimming conditions for inexperienced swimmers, the NWS said.

Authorities urge the public to avoid potential health hazards by drinking plenty of water or other non-alcoholic fluids, seeking out shady and/or air-conditioned environments and checking up on relatives and neighbors - - particularly the elderly or home-bound people -- to ensure that they are handling the heat all right.

In addition, young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles during hot weather, when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes, officials warn.

A list of local public "cool zones" can be found at http://www.sandiegocounty.gov/hhsa/programs/ais/cool_zones/.

The heat wave is expected to break after Thursday, with high temperatures returning to the mid-90s in most areas of the county for the weekend.