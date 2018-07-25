Man stabbed in stomach during argument in East Village

SAN DIEGO – A man was wounded after getting stabbed in the stomach by a man in his 50s in East Village, police said Wednesday.

It happened shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of 16th Street and Imperial Avenue, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The two reportedly got into an argument for unknown reasons then the older man stabbed the 44-year-old victim in the stomach with a knife, Buttle said.

The victim, whose name was not immediately released, was transported to a hospital with an injury that was not believed to be life-threatening, Buttle said.

The suspect put the knife in a backpack he was carrying and left the scene, Buttle said.

The suspect is described as a man in his 50s with bleached highlights in his hair.

Detectives were investigating the incident.