Man arrested on suspicion of setting 4,700-acre brush fire near Idyllwild

HEMET, Calif. — A man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of setting multiple fires in southwest Riverside County, including one that has burned 4,700 acres in the Idyllwild area, according to officials.

Cal Fire officials arrested Temecula resident Brandon N. McGlover, 32, in Hemet, according to a news release from Riverside County Fire Department and Cal Fire.

McGlover was taken to Cois Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta, where he was booked on five counts of arson to wildland.

KTLA reported the Cranston Fire erupted around noon off Highway 74 between Hemet and Mountain Center, in the San Jacinto Mountains, the San Bernardino National Forest Service tweeted.

It grew to 200 acres within 40 minutes of breaking out, then quadrupled in size just before 2 p.m., officials said.

By 8:45 p.m., the fire had grown to 4,700 acres, according to the San Bernardino National Forest. It was 0 percent contained with roughly 700 personnel responding to the scene, the agency tweeted.

Videos from the scene show multiple homes in flames, and forest officials said at least five residences have been destroyed. According to county officials, the blaze threatened at least 600 structures, with at least 110 homes evacuated.