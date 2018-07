× MAC to give away free lipstick on National Lipstick Day

SAN DIEGO — MAC Cosmetics will give away free lipstick on National Lipstick Day.

To get a free full-size lipstick, visit a MAC store on Sunday, July 29. No purchase is required. Customers will be able to pick from nine shades: Tanarama, Aloof, Delish, Chintz, Florabundi, Moxie, Dare You, Epic and Mixed Media.

Shoppers can also go online on Sunday to choose a free lipstick with a $25 purchase.

Find a MAC store near you.