Local grocery chain aims to end hunger, one craft brew at a time

SAN DIEGO — A local grocery store chain is doing its part to put a dent in hunger in San Diego County in a unique way.

Wednesday evening, Baron’s Market in Rancho Bernardo was just one of seven locations to hold a beer tasting to benefit Feeding San Diego and Feeding America.

“I like trying the different beers in the area,” said Jim Buck, a regular at the events.

The $15 ticket included local beers from Thorn Street Brewing were paired with small bites from the market, with all proceeds going to Feeding San Diego.

“I think it’s a great way for these charitable groups to get some exposure,” said Kymberli Clement, another event regular.

The money raised goes a long way for Feeding San Diego, which feeds 63,000 people a week, providing four meals for ever dollar collected.

There was one Baron’s location that switched up their cause Wednesday night. The Alpine location donated all proceeds to victims of the recent West Fire.

Since the events began in 2013, Baron's has been able to raise nearly $30,000 to support local causes.

The next beer tasting will be held in October to benefit breast cancer awareness.