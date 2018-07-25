Local fans treated to world-class soccer match

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Two legendary soccer teams clashed at SDCCU Stadium Wednesday night, much to the delight of loyal fans in San Diego.

Tottham Hotspur and A.S. Roma played in a "friendly," part of the International Champions Cup being held at several sites across the United States.

The tournament features soccer powerhouses from Europe as the teams prepare to start their seasons in a few weeks.

"It is absolutely wonderful to see them here in San Diego. I never thought this day would come," said Gianriccardo Cerro, a self-described lifelong A.S. Roma fan.

Cerro was not happy with the outcome as Tottham, which plays in the English Premier League, beat his team 4-1.

After the match, fans said they were happy to have professional soccer in San Diego.

"It's great that we're getting soccer, this is a great market for soccer, we need an MLS team here and more games like this here," said John Carodea.

The announced attendance for the game was 18,861.