× House conservatives move to impeach Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein

WASHINGTON — House Freedom Caucus leaders Reps. Mark Meadows and Jim Jordan on Wednesday escalated their fight with the Justice Department, introducing a resolution to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

The resolution is not a sign that the House is about to vote to impeach Rosenstein, as House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte and House Oversight Chairman Trey Gowdy — who have been pushing for documents from the Justice Department — did not sign on. The House is also leaving for a monthlong recess after Thursday.

The resolution to impeach Rosenstein, which Meadows and his conservative allies have been threatening for weeks, is the strongest step that conservative allies of President Donald Trump have taken in their feud with Rosenstein and the Justice Department.

In a statement, Meadows said Rosenstein should be impeached because of the Justice Department stonewalling of congressional subpoenas, hiding information from Congress and for signing one of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant renewals for Trump campaign foreign policy adviser Carter Page.