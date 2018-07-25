Gang members sentenced for killing teen on rival turf

VISTA, Calif. — Two gang members convicted of murder in the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl at a park in rival territory in Oceanside were sentenced Wednesday to 65 years to life and 57 years to life in state prison, plus 27 years.

Daniel Manuel Ramos, 22, and Elias Isai Ramos, 21 — who are not related — were convicted earlier this year of first-degree murder in the death of 15-year-old Annebell Flores and attempted murder for shooting at a 20-year- old man who was hanging out with Flores at Baldarrama Park.

Daniel Ramos, who prosecutors said was the gunman, was sentenced to 65 years to life in prison plus 27 years.

Elias Ramos was sentenced to 57 years to life plus 27 years.

Deputy District Attorney Shawn Tafreshi said the defendants went to the park in the early morning hours of Sept. 3, 2016, looking for random gang rivals to kill.

The prosecutor said Annebell Flores and her friend were on a play structure when Daniel Ramos fired at them both, killing the teenager. The 20- year-old friend was not hurt.

Tafreshi said Elias Ramos was there to back up his fellow gang member.