Fire forces evacuations at South Bay apartment

SAN DIEGO -- Residents evacuated their homes at a Chula Vista apartment building after smoke rose from a fire in a bottom unit Wednesday.

Chula Vista and National City fire crews responded to the blaze shortly after 2 p.m. at the Point Bonita Apartments on Bonita Glen Road.

Residents said a plumber had been working on a downstairs unit that's currently unoccupied. The fire broke out shortly after he left, according to neighbors, and residents saw smoke pouring out of a vent in the building's roof. The building evacuated while fire crews made quick work of the flames.

A family of two and their puppy were displaced by smoke damage from the fire.