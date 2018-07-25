LIVE VIDEO: Fast-moving wildfire prompts evacuations in Idyllwild

IDYLLWILD, Calif. — Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for southwest Idyllwild after a rapidly spreading brush fire erupted in the San Jacinto Mountains and quickly grew to 800 acres on Wednesday afternoon.

The Cranston Fire erupted around noon off Highway 74 between Hemet and Mountain Center, according to a tweet from the San Bernardino National Forest Service.

It grew to 200 acres within 40 minutes of breaking out, then quadrupled in size just before 2 p.m., KTLA reported.

As the flames quickly spread toward Idyllwild, officials urged anyone in southwest part of the community to leave the area immediately.

