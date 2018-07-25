Explosive device detonated at the US embassy in Beijing

Chinese police stand outside the US embassy in Beijing on July 26, 2018 following a blast near the embassy premises. - A loud blast occurred near the US embassy in Beijing on July 26, according to multiple eyewitness reports on social media. (Photo by Greg BAKER / AFP) (Photo credit should read GREG BAKER/AFP/Getty Images)

BEIJING — An explosive device has been detonated in a public area at the US embassy in Beijing, close to the main compound, an embassy spokesperson told CNN.

A small amount of debris could be seen at the scene of the explosion, which occurred at about 1 p.m. local time (1 a.m. ET) on Thursday. An area outside the embassy in the Chinese capital’s Chaoyang district is still cordoned off by authorities.

According to the US embassy spokesperson, the only person injured was the individual who detonated the explosive device. There is no word yet on their condition.

Many users on social media in the Chinese capital posted videos showing a large cloud of white smoke rising from the area around the embassy.

The US embassy in Beijing is one of the most secure in the world, with state of the art technology and a heavy security presence.

Developing story, more to come.