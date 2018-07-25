× Explosive device detonated at the US embassy in Beijing

BEIJING — An explosive device has been detonated in a public area at the US embassy in Beijing, close to the main compound, an embassy spokesperson told CNN.

A small amount of debris could be seen at the scene of the explosion, which occurred at about 1 p.m. local time (1 a.m. ET) on Thursday. An area outside the embassy in the Chinese capital’s Chaoyang district is still cordoned off by authorities.

According to the US embassy spokesperson, the only person injured was the individual who detonated the explosive device. There is no word yet on their condition.

Many users on social media in the Chinese capital posted videos showing a large cloud of white smoke rising from the area around the embassy.

The US embassy in Beijing is one of the most secure in the world, with state of the art technology and a heavy security presence.

Developing story, more to come.