SAN DIEGO — An earthquake in northern Baja California was reportedly felt by San Diegans Wednesday afternoon.

The United States Geological Survey initially reported a magnitude of 4.4 before downgrading to a 4.2.

The quake struck a region about 20 miles northeast of Ensenada shortly after 1:15 p.m.

We felt that, too #SanDiego! #USGS reporting a M4.4 earthquake in northern Baja California, near #Ensenada — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) July 25, 2018

Twitter users in San Diego reported feeling shaking after the Wednesday afternoon quake.