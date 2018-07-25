Colton Underwood talks Tia, Becca ahead of hosting Pacific Beach party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Colton Underwood visited FOX 5 Wednesday and addressed being blindsided by Becca Kufrin and whether he found love after the show.

Ahead of hosting a fundraising event in Pacific Beach, FOX 5's Shally Zomorodi asked Underwood if he really fell in love with Kufrin on the show.

“Absolutely. Yes, 100 percent,” he said. “You can always make excuses for what it was or what it wasn’t. Bottom line is I fell in love with her relatively quickly. By the way the show goes it is definitely possible.”

“Watching the show back, it helped me therapeutically move on and see what she had going on with the other guys. In the moment, I was blindsided.”

Underwood said his “Bachelorette” experience unexpectantly opened him up to his emotions and was good for him.

“As an athlete, I grew up keeping my emotions in and not letting people get to know me and see me sweat,” he said. “The show let me be open and honest and be able to show a side I didn’t even know I had.”

Underwood said he has talked to Becca since the show stopped taping, but didn’t reveal what they discussed, but fans of the show assume it was about Tia Booth, a former “Bachelor” contestant.

Before the show started taping, Underwood said he and Tia went on one date in Los Angeles. After the outing, they kept in contact by “causally” texting and had a conversation before he left for the show.

“[Tia and I] had talked about it during an episode about how she was supportive of it and how she was looking forward to me getting to know Becca.”

When asked if he was dating, Underwood wouldn’t say anything other than, “I’m on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ this season airing August 7. So, you’re gonna have to watch to get that one answer.”

Underwood is in San Diego this week to raise awareness and money for his Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation supporting people living with cystic fibrosis.

He’s hosting a fundraiser at Mavericks Beach Club located at 860 Garnet Avenue Thursday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Underwood will also be on the “Men Tell All” episode of this season’s “Bachelorette” airing Monday at 8 p.m.