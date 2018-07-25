Carmel Mountain Ranch residents fight potential development on golf course

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Hundreds of Carmel Mountain Ranch residents are teaming up to fight potential development on a golf course that closed earlier this month.

A large group met Wednesday evening to discuss what could become of the Carmel Mountain Ranch Golf Course.

“This is our treasured asset. We deserve a place at the table to have a discussion about what our future looks like and not sell it to a developer and that is it,” resident Troy Daum said.

Daum, who lives on the golf course, says he spends many mornings drinking coffee in a peaceful environment and is concerned that peace may be disturbed if the owner of the property sells to a developer.

“Additional housing is taxing to all the infrastructure. It would be taxing to the traffic as heavy as it is. Our schools would be overcrowded,” Daum said.

Those are reasons Daum said the Carmel Mountain Ranch Development Opposition Committee has been created.

“We’re trying to look at some alternatives to development of the golf course. So we’re looking at a winery as a possibility. We’re looking at opening it up to the public and maybe we can do a land lease and pay the current owner,” Daum said.

In a statement to FOX 5, Councilman Mark Kersey said:

“I’ve heard from many residents about the closure of the Carmel Mountain Ranch Golf Course, and I share their disappointment with the owner’s decision to close. However, given that it is a private property and business, the City could not prevent them from closing. My office is currently working with community leaders to identify options going forward. "Any future redevelopment plans for the site would have to go through an extensive public process, during which the community would have the opportunity to weigh in. To avoid having to recuse myself from a future Council vote, I cannot take a position on any speculative redevelopment but will always be open to the community’s input and concerns.”

FOX 5 reached out to the property owner and asked what his plans are, but he did not immediately respond.