4-month-old baby injured on Cowles Mountain

SAN DIEGO – A 4-month-old baby suffered a head injury while being carried on Cowles Mountain Wednesday morning, officials said.

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews went to Golfcrest Drive and Navajo Road around 7 a.m. after receiving a call about the baby’s injuries.

A group of four people were walking on the trail when the baby fell out of a carrier, according to SDFRD spokesman Jose Ysea. A rescue helicopter was on standby.

