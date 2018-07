SAN JOSE, Calif. — A winning ticket in the Mega Millions jackpot was sold in San Jose, according to the California Lottery.

The winning ticket was sold at Ernie’s Liquors on South White Road, lottery officials said.

The jackpot was estimated at $522 million in Tuesday’s 8 p.m. drawing. The winning numbers were: 1, 2, 4, 19, 29 and MegaBall: 20.