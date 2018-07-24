× Truck hauling frozen mangos catches fire on I-5

OCEANSIDE, Calif. – A semi-truck hauling a trailer full of frozen mangos caught fire Tuesday, prompting California Highway Patrol officers to close two lanes of northbound Interstate 5 north of Oceanside, officials said.

Dispatchers received reports of a vehicle on fire shortly before 4:30 a.m. on northbound I-5 near Las Pulgas Road located north of Oceanside, CHP Officer Mark Latulippe said.

The driver of the semi truck reportedly felt his truck leaning in an odd way and found his trailer was on fire after he pulled over, Latulippe said.

Camp Pendleton Fire Department crews responded to the scene and extinguished the fire in around 45 minutes, Latulippe said.

No injuries were reported.

CHP officers closed the two right lanes of northbound I-5 around 4:40 a.m. and reopened them around 8 a.m., Latulippe said.

As of 8:35 a.m., traffic on northbound I-5 was backed up to state Route 78, according to CHP.