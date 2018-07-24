Search continues for nonverbal man who went missing from Vista home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VISTA, Calif. -- It has been more than 72 hours since an 83-year-old man was last seen, and his family is very worried.

Loved ones tell FOX 5 Francisco Larios wandered away from a relative's home on Lado De Loma Drive in Vista around 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

His granddaughter, Karla Vargas, says they have been searching for him ever since.

“We’re going to keep searching until we find him,” Vargas said.

Tuesday evening, she was joined by a large group of family, friends and volunteers. They passed out flyers around the area Larios was last spotted.

“I’m worried all the time. Always thinking about him. I can remember his smile. I mean everything. If I close my eyes I can just see him smile at me giggling,” Vargas said. “I do miss him a lot."

Vargas said her grandfather can walk around but is not in the best of health. The family said he can no longer speak after suffering two strokes, and he only understands Spanish.

Larios is about 5'2" and weighs 110 pounds. He has gray hair, brown eyes and a thick gray mustache with sideburns. He was last seen wearing a gray, long-sleeve T-shirt and gray sweatpants.

His family said people have called to report seeing him, but so far there has been no real sign of him.

However, Vargas is hopeful the right person will see this story and bring her grandfather home safe and sound.

“I’d be so happy. I’m waiting on that phone call. Just waiting for that phone call,” Vargas said.

Vargas asks anyone who finds her grandfather to call the San Diego County Sheriff's Department immediately and to stay with him until help arrives.

33.195634 -117.241729