Pregnant woman goes into labor at Comic-Con

SAN DIEGO – A San Diego family has an epic tale from Comic-Con it may have Hollywood directors knocking on their doors.

On Saturday, Matt, who didn’t want to share his last name, his pregnant wife Shannon and their 5-year-old son hopped into a pedicab bound for Gaslamp Quarter to check out Comic-Con.

“It was perfect, the pedicab driver dropped us off right in the heart of it,” said Matt.

Shannon, who was still a few weeks from her due date, stepped off the pedicab and her water broke, Matt said.

As Matt’s stress level began to build, Shannon was the picture of calm, literally.

“She first asked should we take some photos first?” Matt said.

The pedicab driver grabbed a police officer who called for help due to 5th Avenue being blocked for the major event. The ambulance had to work its way through a sea of people.

“There were a couple of moments where we were like, ‘Do we ride the pedicab back or what do we do here?’” Matt said.

The next day at 7:45 a.m., Reign was born.

“Everybody’s healthy, she’s already up and walking around,” said Matt.

Now, the family reigns with from a tale only from wonder of Comic-Con.

“I’m thinking we have to give him a middle name, I wanted an M initial – so I’m actually thinking Marvel,” said Matt.

Shannon has yet to give approval for Marvel.