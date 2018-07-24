Parents, students speak out against teacher cuts at Language Academy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A shake-up at one of San Diego’s language immersion schools has parents, staff and students fearing long-term learning potential.

Those connected to The Language Academy in the College Area have been vocal, speaking out at two school board meetings within the last month. The academy is a multi-lingual school, offering programs in English, French and Spanish.

The biggest concerns voiced at a San Diego Unified School District Board meeting Tuesday night were the loss of two teachers and potentially larger classrooms as a result. One parent feared her son would either be placed in a classroom with more than 35 students or in a combination class made up of two grade levels.

While the short-term goal is to fight for the return of the two teachers placed at other schools, there is a long-term goal as well. Language Academy parent Olivia Moffit said she’d like to see the school be recognized as three separate schools on one campus so it could be “funded and budgeted appropriately.”

The San Diego Unified School District sent FOX 5 the following statement regarding the decision to relocate the two teachers: