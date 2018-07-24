× New fire station designed to reduce cancer risks

SAN DIEGO – Fire Station No. 22, which was dedicated Tuesday in Point Loma, was built with cancer prevention measures incorporated into the design, with separate washing machines for gear exposed to carcinogens and a locker room that keeps gear away from living quarters.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, City Councilwoman Lorie Zapf and interim Fire-Rescue Department Chief Kevin Ester were on hand for the dedication for the dedication of the 6,180-square-foot facility, which has two vehicle bays and a redesigned driveway designed to reduce traffic issues on Catalina Boulevard, according to the city.

The new building replaces an original facility that was built in 1942.

“We’re building our better future when we make major investments to improve our public safety infrastructure,” Faulconer said. “We’ve replaced an aging 76-year-old facility with a brand-new, modernized fire station that will serve the community for decades to come.”

The new station has six dorms, a commercial grade kitchen and a photovoltaic solar array to supply power. The building’s north face features a four-part mural by artist Roberto Delgado.

In addition to the Point Loma facility, the city has opened new fire stations in City Heights, Little Italy and Mission Valley in recent years. Others were renovated in La Jolla, Mira Mesa, North Park and Southcrest.

A new station is scheduled to open in Hillcrest later this year, according to the city.