New drug available to treat excessive sweating

SAN DIEGO – Run a mile in the heat of the summer and you may get a sense of what some people with excessive sweating deal with every day.

Fortunately, there will soon be a new treatment option available, according to FOX News.

The FDA recently approved Qbrexza (glycopyrronium), a once-daily topical treatment, for primary axillary hyperhidrosis (excessive underarm sweating).

Last month, the pharmaceutical company Dermira received the approval based on results from two Phase 3 clinical trials that evaluated the drug’s safety and efficacy.

“For years, dermatologists have been telling us of the need for new treatment options that address primary axillary hyperhidrosis, given the stigma and burden associated with this condition,” said Tom Wiggans, chairman and chief executive officer at Dermira, in a press release.

What is it?

Qbrexza is a topical treatment towelette meant for a single daily use and is approved in patients nine years of age and older. The method through which Qbrexza works is novel and noninvasive.

