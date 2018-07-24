Man arrested after firing BB gun at Navy officers

SAN DIEGO — A man accused of shooting at Navy officers with a BB gun while they were conducting a training exercise in the Liberty Station area was booked Tuesday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and other charges, police said.

Dispatchers received a report of a man shooting at Navy officers shortly before 10:45 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Laning Road near the Nimitz Bridge, San Diego Police Department public-affairs Officer Billy Hernandez said.

Officers arrested 47-year-old Scott Weaver on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, brandishing a replica firearm, making criminal threats and obstruction, Hernandez said.

Weaver was booked early Tuesday morning into San Diego Central Jail, with bail set at $50,000. He is expected to be in court on Thursday afternoon.

No injuries were reported in the incident.