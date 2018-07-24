Instagram-worthy ice cream shop offers puffle cones

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - There's an ice cream shop in San Diego that's taking dessert to the next level.

An Instagram-worthy ice cream shop opened in Kearny Mesa. Heather Lake went to Cauldron Ice Cream to test out the new "puffle cone." Every cone is custom and made to order.

After hosting several pop-up locations around Southern California, the owners decided to open a permanent spot in San Diego.