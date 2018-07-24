Heat wave bakes county for second day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Extreme heat and high surf are expected to peak Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing triple-digit temperatures throughout San Diego County except near the beaches and in the high mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters said a high-pressure system moving over Southern California will cause the mercury to reach as high as 102 degrees in the western valleys and 108 degrees in the county deserts.

The relentless heat prompted the NWS to issue an Excessive Heat Warning for San Diego County, along with most of Southern California, that began 10 a.m. Monday and lasts through 8 p.m. Thursday.

High temperatures are expected to range anywhere from 97 to 102 degrees in Escondido and El Cajon Tuesday, and Vista was expected to see temperatures as high as 93 degrees.

Record temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday could be broken in San Diego, Vista, Chula Vista, Ramona, Alpine, Campo, Escondido, El Cajon and Borrego, according to the NWS.

The extreme heat caused the U.S. Forest Service to announce an emergency closure of the Three Sisters and Cedar Creek Falls areas that remains in effect until Thursday due to health and safety concerns.

Temperatures near the immediate coast are expected to reach the high 80s, but not much higher.

The NWS issued a High Surf Advisory that began Monday at 8 a.m. and lasts through 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Strong rip currents and high surf could cause dangerous swimming conditions for inexperienced swimmers, the NWS said.

Surf levels of 5-9 feet will be possible, forecasters said.

The desert northeastern corner of San Diego County will continue to see high temperatures, with the mercury forecast to rise as high as 121 degrees Tuesday and 123 degrees Wednesday.

Authorities urge the public to avoid potential health hazards resulting from the extreme heat by drinking plenty of non-alcoholic fluids, seeking out shady and/or air-conditioned environments and checking up on relatives and neighbors to make sure they are handling the heat all right.

In addition, young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles during hot weather, when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes, officials warn.

A list of local public "cool zones" can be found here.