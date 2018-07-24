Gastro-gathering place opens in Little Italy
-
Ballast Point is the place to catch today’s World Cup game on FOX
-
More than 40 restaurants to participate in Taste of Little Italy
-
Man gets Raoul Martinez shark tattooed on leg
-
Hard Kombucha bar opens in North Park
-
Heather Lake practices with SD Legion
-
-
See what Punch Bowl Social in East Village has to offer
-
Children’s Discovery Museum hosts summer concerts
-
See what it’s like on HangTime – the newest roller coaster at Knott’s Berry Farm
-
Get close to dolphins with SeaWorld’s interaction program
-
Mom Makeovers: Transforming post-baby bodies
-
-
Keep cool on Mission Bay by using Hydrobikes
-
Polo season opens in San Diego
-
Yoga After Dark planned at Horton Plaza