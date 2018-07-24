Ex-Marine killed Navy corpsman as she took dog for walk, prosecutors say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VISTA, Calif. -- A former Marine diagnosed with schizophrenia was arraigned on murder charges Tuesday for the shooting of a 24-year-old neighbor.

Prosecutors say 25-year-old Eduardo Arriola was”lying in wait" for Navy Corpsman Devon Rideout as she made her way out of the Dylan apartment complex in Oceanside to walk her dog at about 4 p.m. on July 20.

Arriola was arrested for desertion from the Marines and later discharged and diagnosed with schizophrenia, prosecutors said in court Tuesday. In spite of his mental illness, Arriola was able to buy a five-shot Smith and Wesson revolver at the Iron Sights shooting range, prosecutors said. They say he use that gun to kill Rideout.

Detectives found a Quran on Arriola's bedside table and found writing referencing the Quran inside the engine compartment of his car, along with a disturbing message.

“They looked in to the engine compartment and written on the radiator tank in his engine compartment was the victims name, along with two other people's names, with the words 'rest in peace,'” said Deputy District Attorney Keith Watanabe.

If convicted on all felony counts, Arriola could face the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole, Watanabe said.