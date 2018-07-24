× Elderly driver killed in wrong-way freeway crash

SAN DIEGO — A 78-year-old driver was killed Tuesday afternoon when he drove the wrong way onto Interstate 15 in Escondido and slammed into two big rigs, authorities said.

The driver, a San Diego man whose name was not immediately released, reportedly got onto the freeway about 12:30 p.m. driving a 1997 Lincoln Town Car the wrong way at Pomerado Road and West Bernardo Drive, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

While driving in the slow lanes of the freeway south of Via Rancho Parkway, he was on a collision course with a semitrailer, then hit the trailer of the commercial truck when the trucker swerved to avoid the car, CHP spokesman Jake Sanchez said. The car spun out before it was struck by a second semitrailer.

The victim was taken to a hospital by ambulance, where doctors pronounced him dead, Sanchez said. Nobody else was injured.