Demi Lovato reportedly hospitalized after drug overdose

LOS ANGELES — Demi Lovato was rushed to an L.A. hospital after suffering what appears to be a heroin overdose, according to TMZ, citing police sources.

TMZ’s sources said Lovato was transported from a home in the Hollywood Hills just before noon Tuesday, July 24 — and is currently being treated. Her condition is unknown.

TMZ notes that Lovato has fought substance abuse for years. At one point she lived in a sober living home after getting released from a treatment center. She had been six years sober from cocaine, according to TMZ.

In June, she released a song called “Sober” where she revealed she had fallen off the wagon.