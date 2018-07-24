Cops in good health, high spirits after chain kidney transplants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Two San Diego police officers who took part in a complex chain of kidney transplant surgeries are in good health and great spirits nearly two weeks after the operations.

Officers Art Calvert received a new kidney on July 12. Calvert received his new organ through a paired exchange program. Fellow Officer Patrick Vinson was able to trade his kidney with a donor who was compatible with Calvert.

Tuesday both officers spoke with FOX 5.

“We’re not brothers. We’re not relatives,” Calvert said. “He’s helped me in a way -- not just directly but in an indirect way -- and given me my life back.”

Vinson said he would gladly do it again, but he is out of kidneys to donate.

“It wasn’t that difficult. You know, it was very flattering for my friend to say that, but really, I had the easiest job on this whole process. All I had to do was show up and stay healthy.”