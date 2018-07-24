Color Me Badd singer Bryan Abrams arrested for alleged assault

WATERLOO, N.Y. — One of the members of a popular 1990s group was arrested this weekend after allegedly shoving his band mate on stage during a concert in Waterloo, New York.

Members of the Seneca County Sheriff’s Department responded to the Del Lago Casino for an alleged assault Sunday.

“Deputies subsequently arrested Bryan K. Abrams, age 48, of Oklahoma City, OK, for attempted assault in the 3rd degree — (a class B misdemeanor),” authorities said in a press release. “Abrams was a member of the band: “Color Me Badd,” that was performing at Del Lago.”

The statement said Abrams allegedly “shoved a fellow band member on stage causing him to fall into some sound equipment on the floor.” The victim was taken to a hospital “where he was treated and released for neck and back pain,” the sheriff’s department said.

Abrams was released Monday on bond and is scheduled to return to court on August 28.

Video of the incident is making the rounds on social media. It appears to show Abrams shoving Mark Calderon after Calderon finished singing one of the group’s biggest hits, “I Wanna Sex You Up.”

The Blast reported that Calderon described Abrams as “heavily intoxicated backstage” and alleged that he missed words and slurred through much of their first song, “All For love.”

According to the publication, Calderon said “drinking during shows has been an ongoing issue” and that his “longtime bandmate needs to get help by checking himself into treatment if he wants to continue a professional relationship.”

CNN has reached out to reps for the group for comment.

Monday marked the 27th anniversary of the group’s debut album, “C.M.B.,” which, in addition to “I Wanna Sex You Up” and “All For Love,” had the hit “I Adore Mi Amor.”