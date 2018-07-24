× City Heights homicide suspect arrested in Las Vegas

SAN DIEGO — The man police say is a suspect in a City Heights homicide was arrested in Las Vegas Monday.

Responding police officers discovered the body of 21-year-old Jossie Marilyn Ruiz Lopez, of San Diego, after they received a call about a possible death on June 16 on the 3600 block of 45th Street.

Lopez suffered apparent traumatic injuries, said police.

The investigation revealed that Lopez returned home around 5:45 a.m. after going out with friends. Family members discovered her body just after 5:00 p.m. the night of June 16.

The San Diego County District’s Attorney’s Office issued a warrant and filed murder charges against 26-year-old Dominique Grady after he was identified as a suspect in her death.

On June 23, Grady was located and arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada

Grady is being held pending extradition for the murder of Ruiz.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.