× Young woman slain, sister hurt in bloody stabbing at Oakland BART station

OAKLAND, Calif. – The search for a man suspected of the stabbing death of an 18-year-old woman and injuring her sister near the Oakland BART station Sunday evening continued into Monday, according to San Francisco Chronicle.

Authorities in Oakland responded to a report of a double stabbing at 9:45 p.m. at the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) station at MacArthur Station. An 18-year-old woman, identified by family as Nia Wilson, died of a stab wound to her throat, SF Chronicle reported. Her older sister, Tashiya Wilson, was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition, according to BART official Bevan Dufty.

Family has identified victim of fatal #BART stabbing as 18-year-old Nia Wilson. pic.twitter.com/KTs9mNCic4 — Megan Cassidy (@meganrcassidy) July 23, 2018

Authorities on Sunday evening launched a manhunt and later identified the suspect as 27-year-old John Lee Cowell. They described him as a 5-foot-8 heavyset white man with short, dark hair, KTVU reported. Police said Cowell is a transient and a violent felon who is currently on parole.

Murder suspect identified in MacArthur stabbing. John Cowell is considered dangerous. Please call 911 if spotted. RIP Nia Wilson. We will bring this suspect to justice. Our thoughts are with the family and friends. Details: https://t.co/DEkTJvJnNe pic.twitter.com/igZU2bdel7 — SFBART (@SFBART) July 23, 2018

BART officials confirmed there was a “be on the lookout” alert for the suspect of the seemingly random attack.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf released a statement Monday morning stating there was no known motive of the slaying.

“The senseless and violent stabbing of two young women on a BART train platform last night has shaken our community,” Schaaf said. “Every parent who saw the father of Nia Wilson grieve for his daughter is heartbroken by this horrific act.”

“We all mourn in this moment and we will all work together to bring justice for Nia, her sister and their family,” Schaaf said.