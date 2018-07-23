Study ranks San Diego among top 5 best large cities to live in

SAN DIEGO — San Diego is the country’s fifth best big city to inhabit, according to a study released Monday by WalletHub.

The personal finance company used 56 metrics to compile its “2018 Best Big Cities to Live In” list. The country’s 62 largest cities were evaluated.

Data ranges widely and includes public school system quality, job opportunities and median annual property taxes, among other things.

Seattle, Virginia Beach, Va., Austin, Texas, and San Francisco, in that order, claimed the top four spots ahead of San Diego.

Rounding out the top 10 were Honolulu, Portland, San Jose, Colorado Springs and New York City.

Of the 62 cities evaluated, WalletHub ranked San Diego’s quality of live and education/health systems fourth; its safety 10th; economy 15th; and affordability 51st.

Virginia Beach has the highest homeownership rate of all cities considered: 63.18 percent, according to data. That’s more than twice as much as Miami, which has the lowest homeownership rate of 30.53 percent.

Virginia Beach also has the lowest share of residents living in poverty, 8.2 percent, compared to Detroit, which holds the highest rate at 39.4 percent. It also has the fewest violent crimes, 1.55 per 1,000 residents, compared to 20.47 crimes per 1,000 residents in Detroit.

San Francisco has the lowest median debt rate, at 14.70 percent, which is 5.7 times lower than Colorado Spring’s list-high rate of 83.32 percent.

Wichita, Kansas, has the shortest average commutes, 18.2 minutes. New York has the highest: 40.3 minutes.