Stolen car chase ends with 3 in custody

SAN DIEGO – Three people were taken into custody Monday after a freeway chase that ended in the Tierrasanta area.

Police began chasing a stolen car in the Skyline area sometime around 2 p.m. The Honda Accord eventually headed north on Interstate 15 and got off the freeway at Tierrasanta Boulevard. The driver continued to the east for a short distance, pulled over in the 11300 block of Copperleaf Lane and ran off along with the two people who had been riding in the car.

Officers swarmed the area and eventually rounded up all three of the suspects.