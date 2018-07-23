× Reality TV star Lisa Vanderpump granted emergency restraining order

LOS ANGELES– Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump was granted an emergency restraining order after an apparent encounter with a crazed patron over the weekend.

Vanderpump is also a restaurateur who owns multiple establishments in the Los Angeles area, including SUR, where Real Housewives of Beverly Hills spin-off show ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ which documents the SUR waitstaff.

On Saturday, Vanderpump was allegedly confronted by an ‘extremely aggressive’ patron who began shouting and threatening her at ‘Pump’ restaurant in West Hollywood, The Daily mail reported. Vanderpump owns the restaurant with her husband, Ken Todd.

The patron was identified as 47-year-old Kendrick Rustad.

A witness told The Daily Mail Rustad was ‘spitting and screaming and extremely aggressive.’

The Daily Mail reports as the encounter began to escalate, Vanderpump called security. Rustad was arrested once police responded to the scene. He was released on a $250 bail.

The restraining order bans Rustad from being within 100 feet from Vanderpump’s restaurants.

