Popular radio show suddenly leaves airwaves

SAN DIEGO — Loyal listeners of the DSC show were shocked to turn on their radios only to discover the show was off the airwaves.

DSC, an acronym for Dave, Shelly and Chainsaw have been popular voices in San Diego since 1990.

Shelly Dunn announced her retirement earlier this month after a 30-year career.

The show’s general manager sent out a press release Friday.

“After extensive negotiations and a generous offer to the DSC team, we were unfortunately unable to reach an agreement to keep the show here at KFMB. We wish the DSC the very best with their future pursuits. We also want to thank and wish Shelly Dunn well on her retirement, which she announced last week. She’s had an incredible 30-year career and will be missed. We are looking to the future and remain committed to our listeners in San Diego,” said Alberto Mier y Teran.

