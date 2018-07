SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a train in Carlsbad Monday morning, San Diego County Sheriff’s confirmed.

Police say the tragedy happened near the Poinsettia Railroad Station around 8:15 a.m.

The North County Transit District says the station will be closed until further notice.

NCTDAlert: COASTER Carlsbad Poinsettia Station is closed until further notice due to police activity. We apologize for the inconvenience. — North County Transit (@GoNCTD) July 23, 2018

The transit company also announced more reroutes and cancellations due to the collision.

#NCTDAlert: COASTER RIDER UPDATE: Due to trespasser incident in Carlsbad a bus bridge will be established for COASTER passengers from Encinitas Station to Oceanside Transit Center. We apologize for the inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/AUeDDEiTN8 — North County Transit (@GoNCTD) July 23, 2018

