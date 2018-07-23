Pepperidge Farm recalls some varieties of Goldfish crackers

NORWALK, Conn. — Pepperidge Farm on Monday issued a voluntary recall of four varieties of its popular goldfish crackers over concerns of possible salmonella contamination.

The company initiated the action after being notified by an ingredient supplier that whey powder in the seasoning was recalled because of the possible presence of salmonella, according to the company’s website.

Its decision to recall the products was made “out of an abundance of caution” following an investigation, the website stated.

Pepperidge Farm noted that there have been no reports of illnesses associated with the products, which were distributed throughout the U.S.

Still, anyone who has purchased the recalled goldfish crackers should not eat them. Instead, the company urges consumers to discard or return the package for a full refund.

The following varieties are included in the recall:

Flavor Blasted® Xtra Cheddar

Flavor Blasted® Sour Cream & Onion

Goldfish® Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar

Goldfish® Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel

Before tossing or returning anything, however, consumers should check the company’s chart and take a closer look at the indicated code and packing options to make sure that product is part of the recall.

Questions can be directed to customer service by calling 800-679-1791. More information can also be found through the consumer information form on the Pepperidge Farm website.